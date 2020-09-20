Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Delayed To October 2020

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be getting a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20.48 PS of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque

It was earlier reported that Royal Enfield plans to launch its much-awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle this month itself. However, new reports suggest that the bike’s launch has now been pushed to October. We already know that the upcoming Meteor 350 will be based on an entirely new ‘J’ platform, and will serve as a replacement for the now-discontinued Thunderbird 350.

The Meteor 350 has been a part of various spy shots, and has also had its brochure leaked, which revealed lots of crucial information. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer will be offering the new motorcycle in a total of three different variants, namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Powering the Meteor 350 will be a BS6-compliant 350 cc fuel-injected long-stroke, air-cooled, Single Overhead Camshaft single-cylinder engine that belts out 20.48 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. If the leaked prices are to be believed, Royal Enfield will price the new Meteor 350 at around the Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The new motorcycle will go on to become the most feature-rich bike in Royal Enfield’s line-up, since it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, along with a TFT unit for turn-by-turn navigation. The former is expected to display multiple tripmeters and a range indicator as well. In addition, the bike will likely get smartphone connectivity, an LED tail light, as well as a circular LED daytime running lamp integrated in the headlight.

The entry-level variant of the Meteor 350 will be offered with only two colour options, namely Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red. The mid-spec Stellar variant will be available with metallic red, metallic blue and matte black paint schemes.

On the other hand, the range-topping Supernova trim will be available with a dual-tone colour scheme of either blue & black or brown & black. The visual enhancements that the top-end variant will be getting over the other two include premium dual-tone alloy wheels, a premium seat cover, chromed out indicators, cushioned backrest, as well as a windscreen.