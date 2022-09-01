Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Gets Three New Colour Options In Europe

The brand is now offering three new colours for Meteor 350 buyers in the European markets

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently attracting a lot of buyers with its feature-rich and strong package. The bike recently left behind the BMW R 1250 GS to became the best-selling bike in the UK. For the European markets, Royal Enfield recently added three new colour options to the Meteor 350’s palette.

For starters, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in the European markets will be offered with three new paint options – Fireball Matte Green, Fireball Blue, and Supernova Red. It is worth noting the fact that these offers are already being offered in the Indian market. In addition to this, the buyers can also customize the Meteor 350 by purchasing the official Royal Enfield accessories.

These accessories include bar end mirrors, footpegs, Tripper Navigation, panniers, seats, backrest, engine guards, sump guards, and more. The Euro-spec Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is similar to the Indian-spec model including a similar design, same features, and same powertrain options.

This means that just like the Indian-spec models, the Euro-spec Meteor 350 will also feature a 349 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the features front, the Meteor 350 will be offered with a Tipper Navigation system, smart alloy wheels, electric start, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more.

The Meteor 350 was the first bike in the brand’s line-up to be based on the new J-Platform and boasts strong dynamics and impressive high-speed stability. Furthermore, a comfortable seating position and well-cushioned seats do make the Meteor 350 an excellent highway cruiser.

The Royal Enfiled Meteor 350 price in Europe starts from EUR 4,390 (approx INR 2.79)(Ex-showroom) for the base Fireball version. In India, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced from Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and takes on the rivals like the Honda CB350 H’ness.