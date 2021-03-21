Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Digitally Modified Into A Brawny Bobber

Check out this digitally rendered RE Meteor 350, which has been remodelled into an aggressive-looking bobber

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in India in November last year, and it has been steadily gaining popularity in our market since. However, unlike other Royal Enfield motorcycles, we are yet to come across an extensively modified RE Meteor 350 on the streets. As the Meteor is based on the brand’s newly-developed J-platform, it might take a while for one to pop up.

Digital artists, however, aren’t limited by factors like an unfamiliar engine or chassis! Here, we have a digitally rendered image, created by Abin Thomas (IG: @abin_designs_511), which imagines the RE Meteor 350 as a low-slung bobber motorcycle. The changes to the front end of the bike include a shorter fender, a knobbly tyre, and a second disc brake.

The new handlebar is much shorter than the stock one, and the ORVMs have been removed. The motorcycle gets a new fuel tank as well, which seems to be inspired by Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight. It also gets a low-set single seat, with a sprung bottom. The rear fender is much shorter than before and hugs the rear tyre more closely. The rear suspension has been altered as well.

The taillight is stock, but is now positioned at an upwards angle. Unlike the front tyre, the rear one is a regular road-biased tyre. The engine has been left unchanged, but the exhaust end can is new. Also, the exhaust header gets an insulated wrap, which adds to the aggressive nature of the design.

The overall styling of this digitally customised Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is quite impressive. However, it should be noted that such extensive mod jobs have been outlawed by the Supreme Court of India. Thus, in real life, this motorcycle would be a cop magnet.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a 349cc, air/oil-cooled engine. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 20.4 PS and a maximum torque of 27 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The price of the Meteor 350 currently ranges from Rs. 1.78 lakh to Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market.