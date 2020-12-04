Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Based Cruiser (KX350) Rendered

Here, we have a digitally rendered Royal Enfield Meteor 350 based ‘traditional’ cruiser motorcycle

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in India last month, and the motorcycle has already managed to create a lot of buzz in the market. The Meteor is the first of RE’s next-generation single-cylinder motorcycles, with a completely new engine and chassis. In terms of riding comfort as well as touring capability, it is a great package.

The Meteor 350 is a cruiser motorcycle, as evident by its forward-set footpegs and raised handlebar, but it’s not like other cruisers. Traditionally, such bikes are low-slung, with relatively long front forks. Bajaj Avenger is a great example of what a traditional cruiser motorcycle looks like. The Meteor, like the Thunderbird before it, feels more like a cross between a cruiser and a street bike.

If you wish to know now how the Meteor would look like as a ‘traditional’ cruiser, then you’re at the right place! Here, we have a video, created by SRK Designs, in which we see an RE Meteor digitally re-imagined as a long, low-slung cruiser bike, and spoiler alert, it looks absolutely brilliant.

The video begins with an image of a stock RE Meteor, and the artist then slants the front forks, adding a few degrees to the rake angle. After that, the tail-section is modified a little, and the brake light is mounted lower than before. The pillion seat is now even smaller than the regular Meteor, and a taller handlebar is added to the bike next.

The wheelbase is also stretched a little, along with the rider’s seat and the airbox. Next, pinstripes are added to the fuel tank, centre panel, and the tailpiece. A new Royal Enfield logo is also added to the tank. It should be noted that the motorcycle hasn’t actually been lowered; it only seems low-slung because of the bigger handlebar and the longer wheelbase.

Interestingly, Royal Enfield is developing a low-slung cruiser as well, which will be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin engine. This upcoming bike, referred to as the KX650, has been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to launch sometime during the next year.