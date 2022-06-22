Royal Enfield May 2022 Sales – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield posted a total of 53,525 unit sales in the month of May 2022 as against 20,073 units with a YoY surge of 166.6 per cent

Royal Enfield garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 53,525 unit sales in the month of May 2022 as against 20,073 units during the same period in 2021 with a healthy YoY volume increase of 166.6 per cent. The Classic 350 continued to lead the way with a total of 29,959 units. This when compared to the same period last year with 9,239 units, a positive YoY sales growth of 224.2 per cent was noted.

The latest Classic 350 was introduced in India last year and it has been well received domestically as well as abroad. The Meteor 350 finished in the second position with 8,209 unit sales against 3,375 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 143.2 per cent.

The Bullet 350 was the third most sold Royal Enfield motorcycle in the country last month as 6,958 units were registered against 4,557 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 52.6 per cent. The next generation Bullet 350 is under development and is expected to launch sometime next year.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (224.2%) 29,959 9,239 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (143.2%) 8,209 3,375 3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (52.6%) 6,958 4,557 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (78.4%) 3,769 2,112 5. Royal Enfield Himalayan (606.9%) 3,273 463 6. Royal Enfield 650 Twins (314.9%) 1,357 327 Total (166.6%) 53,525 20,073

The Electra 350 finished in the fourth position with 3,769 unit sales as against 2,112 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 78.4 per cent. The RE Himalayan had its range expanded with the inclusion of the Scram 411 a few months ago. The dual-purpose adventure touring machine posted 3,273 unit sales against 463 units.

This led to a YoY volume surge of 606.9 per cent while the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to record a total of 1,357 units last month against 327 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 314.9 per cent. The Chennai-based manufacturer is gearing up to expand its lineup with the launch of the Hunter 350 next.

It will reportedly become the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle upon arrival as it could be priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Slated to launch in early August, the Hunter 350 will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine developing just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque.