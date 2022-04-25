Royal Enfield March 2022 Sales – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield posted 58,477 units in the month of March 2022 as against 60,173 units with a YoY sales drop of 2.8 per cent

Royal Enfield garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 58,477 units in the month of March 2022 as against 60,173 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 2.8 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 headed the sales charts within the brand’s portfolio as 32,694 units were sold against 31,694 units.

This led to a YoY volume growth of 3.1 per cent. The Classic 350 received its brand new generation last year and it has been well received amongst customers. Compared to the previous Classic, the latest iteration gets better fit and finish, revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine, reduced vibration levels, better comfort levels and a new double cradle chassis.

The Bullet 350 finished in the second position with 8,283 unit sales as against 9,693 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales de-growth of 14.5 per cent. The Meteor 350 finished in the third position. The middleweight cruiser recorded a domestic negative sales growth of 37.8 per cent as 6,589 units were registered.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (3.1%) 32,694 31,694 2. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (-14.5%) 8,283 9,693 3. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (-37.8%) 6,589 10,596 4. Royal Enfield Himalayan (80.3%) 5,225 2,898 5. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (-9.2%) 4,460 4,914 6. Royal Enfield 650 Twins (224.3%) 1,226 378 Total (-2.8%) 58,477 60,173

During the same month the previous year, RE posted 10,596 units with the Meteor 350. The Himalayan dual purpose adventure tourer recorded a total of 5,225 units last month as against 2,898 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a healthy YoY surge of 80.3 per cent. The Electra 350 ended up fifth with 4,460 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 4,914 units, a YoY sales decline of 9.2 per cent was noted. The combined sales of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 stood at 1,226 units last month as against 378 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume growth of 224.3 per cent in India.

The homegrown retro motorcycle maker is expected to launch the Hunter 350 in the coming months and it could be followed by a 650 cc motorcycle towards the end of this year. Royal Enfield is developing a number of new models including Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine.