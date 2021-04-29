Royal Enfield March 2021 Sales – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield recorded 60,173 units in March 2021 as against 32,530 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 84.4 per cent

Royal Enfield garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 60,173 units in March 2021 as against 32,530 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 84.4 per cent. The brand finished in the sixth position in the overall manufacturers’ table with a market share of 4.02 per cent and it led to a gain of 0.26 per cent.

When compared to the previous month of February 2021, Royal Enfield posted 7.6 per cent MoM negative sales growth as 65,114 units were sold in that period. The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold motorcycle within the Chennai-based company’s domestic range as 31,694 units were recorded against 24,304 units with 30 per cent YoY increase.

The new generation Classic 350 is expected to launch in the coming months and is based on a new double-cradle frame, a revised 349 cc engine with better refinement, Tripper Navigation system and much more. The Meteor 350 finished in the second position and it was the cruiser’s best-ever monthly sales as it breached past the 10,000 mark.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Classic (30%) 31,694 24,304 2. Meteor 10,596 – 3. Bullet (287%) 9,693 2,507 4. Bullet Electra (56%) 4,914 3,160 5. Himalayan (122%) 2,898 1,307 6. 650 Twins (-63%) 378 1,012

It is retailed in Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants, priced between Rs. 1.84 lakh and Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meteor 350’s sales tally was nearly 6,300 units more than that of one of its main competitors, the Honda H’ness CB350. The long-serving Bullet 350 finished in the third position with 9,693 units as against just 2,507 units.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales growth of 287 per cent. The Bullet Electra did perform well last month as 4,914 units were sold against 3,160 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 56 per cent volume increase. The Himalayan received minor updates recently as 2,898 units were recorded last month as against 1,307 units in March 2020.

This led to a YoY volume surge of 122 per cent. The combined sales of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 stood at 378 units in March 2021 as against 1,012 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 63 per cent. The 650 pair was the only one to post volume de-growth last month.