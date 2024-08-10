Royal Enfield Likely Working On A 450 cc Cafe Racer

Royal Enfield is expected to be developing a 450 cc semi-faired cafe racer for the near future and it could be equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine

Royal Enfield has been developing a range of 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles for the domestic and international markets. Recently, the Guerrilla 450 made its debut for a starting price tag of Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has been well received by customers. The 450 cc lineup will be expanded by adding in new body types and a semi-faired offering could arrive in the near future.

Reports indicate that a sportier version of the Guerrilla 450 is under development and it could compete with the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400, which is expected to launch this festive season. Bajaj appears to be working on introducing two new street-oriented Triumph 400 cc motorcycles soon and thus expect the Thruxton 400 to be one of them.

It must be noted that Royal Enfield product plan leaked a while ago showed a cafe racer based on the 450 cc architecture. Just as the Guerrilla 450, the semi-faired retro-themed model will target high volume sales in India as well as abroad. The Chennai-based manufacturer already sells the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 in India.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles You Should Know About

The semi-faired version of the Continental GT 650 has long been speculated and it could arrive in the near future as well. The GT 650R one-make racing series motorcycle is a prime example of how a cafe racer might look in its production guise. Compared to the Guerrilla 450, we can expect a rear cowl as well as clip-on handlebars to bring a more aggressive rider’s triangle.

It could get new set of wheels and more rearward set footpegs. As for the performance, the familiar 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine will be utilised and is already seen in the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. It will be mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

Also Read: Production-Spec Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Spied Again

The equipment list will likely comprise ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle system, dual-channel ABS system, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a circular TFT instrument console with navigation, new colour schemes, etc.