Royal Enfield Launches Assured Buyback Scheme For Its Bikes

Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Programme for its motorcycles has been launched across 12 cities in partnership with OTO Capital

Royal Enfield has today announced a new initiative called the Assured Buyback Program with OTO Capital. Introduced under the consumer experience programme led by the brand, the main objective is to ensure a ‘smooth and seamless ownership experience for customers’. The company says that the programme will set new industry standards by redefining the traditional motorcycle buying process.

The homegrown manufacturer believes that it opens the door for potential growth and further development of the midsize motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield has been leading the sales charts right from the 350 cc segment to the 750 cc segment not just in India but across many parts of the world and is looking to leverage its popularity further.

Speaking of the launch of the Assured Buyback Program with OTO Capital, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, “At Royal Enfield we always prioritise the customer. Right from the stage of motorcycle conception and development, all the way to designing in-store and in-use consumer experience, we always endeavour to create what consumers want.”

Royal Enfield aims to show its commitment to making motorcycle ownership more seamless, more accessible and more fun for potential riders via the Assured Buyback Programme. RE says it is designed as a promise to consumers for complete peace of mind. It enables flexible tenure options spanning between one and three years with up to 45 per cent lower EMIs.

Other benefits are a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77 per cent depending on the tenure and coupled with a cashback incentive at the end of the tenure – making it the first-of-its-kind in the Indian automotive industry. By the closure of the Assured Buyback tenure, buyers will have multiple options to choose from.

They can opt for either trading their motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, retain or return the motorcycle with the biggest advantage being lower monthly EMIs and a guaranteed buyback value of their RE motorcycle. The programme will be available across dealerships in 12 cities: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It will be expanded to more cities in the near future.