Royal Enfield KX650 Cruiser Rendered In Its Production-Ready Avatar

Check out this digitally-created image of Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser motorcycle, rendered based on spy pictures

Royal Enfield has a lot of new motorcycles planned for India, but sadly, these plans are continuously being delayed. The company was supposed to launch the Meteor 350 (Thunderbird replacement) earlier this year, but due to supply chain issues, it has been postponed multiple times. However, there’s one upcoming RE bike that has us waiting with anticipation.

Test models of a new Royal Enfield cruiser have been spotted while road testing. The new motorcycle has a low slung body, and seems to be powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine as the Interceptor 650 and GT 650. Here, we have a digitally rendered image of the 650cc Royal Enfield cruiser, which could be christened KX650. The picture showcases what the upcoming motorcycle would look like in its production avatar.

The design of the motorcycle is rather simplistic, with a lot of retro inspiration. At the front, we see a round headlamp with a twin-pod instrument cluster, which we believe will be the same kind that we’ve seen on the upcoming Meteor 350. Sadly, the headlight is not an LED unit, which lowers the premium factor of the bike.

The handlebar is slightly raised and the foot-pegs are quite forward set, which results in a laid back, relaxed riding position. The wing mirrors are round in shape, which adds to the retro charm. Also, the KX650 gets upside-down forks, a first for a Royal Enfield bike, but doesn’t have radially-mounted callipers. The alloy wheels are blacked-out, and look quite nice.

The 648cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine has also been blacked-out, which looks extremely cool. This motor is capable of generating 47 PS and 52 Nm, and will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. We also see a single-piece seat with lots of cushioning and a round taillight. The rear suspension consists of twin shockers, and the motorcycle gets twin exhausts pipes as well.

Dual-channel ABS will be available as standard, along with Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation. While there is no official word on the launch of the KX650, we expect the company to introduce it around mid-2021, just after the next-gen Classic 350. The price will probably soar around Rs. 3.5 lakh mark, and this will become the new flagship in RE’s range upon launch.