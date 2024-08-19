Royal Enfield July 2024 Sales Analysis – Hunter, Bullet, Himalayan, Guerrilla

In July 2024 Sales, Royal Enfield posted 60,755 unit sales as against 66,062 units with a YoY decline of 8 per cent

In the month of July 2024, Royal Enfield posted a domestic tally of 60,755 unit sales as against 66,062 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 8 per cent. The Classic 350 continued to lead the way ahead of its 350 cc siblings, the Hunter, Bullet and Meteor and it recently received new colours and other minor updates.

The retro roadster garnered a total of 21,373 unit sales last month as against 24,803 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 13.8 per cent. The entry-level Royal Enfield offering registered a total of 14,091 units as against 15,609 units in July 2023 with a YoY negative sales growth of 9.7 per cent.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 posted 9,949 unit sales as against 9,610 units with a YoY growth of 3.5 per cent while the Meteor 350 cruiser recorded 7,901 units as against 8,085 units with a YoY negative volume growth of 2.2 per cent. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 derives power from a new 452 cc liquid-cooled engine as its Guerrilla sibling.

Royal Enfield Models Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Classic 350 (-13.8%) 21,373 24,803 2. Hunter 350 (-9.7%) 14,091 15,609 3. Bullet 350 (3.5%) 9,949 9,610 4. Meteor 350 (-2.2%) 7,901 8,085 5. Himalayan 450 (-9.5%) 2,769 3,062 6. 650 Twins (-22.8%) 2,132 2,763 7. Super Meteor 650 (-50.9%) 1,071 2,185 8. Guerrilla 450 1,469 –

The former finished in the fifth position with 2,769 units as against 3,062 units with a YoY volume decline of 9.5 per cent. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to garner 2,132 unit sales as against 2,763 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 22.8 per cent. The Super Meteor 650 ended up seventh with 1,071 units.

Compared to the same period in 2023 with 2,185 units, a YoY sales drop of close to 51 per cent was noted. The recently launched Guerrilla 450 came in last with 1,469 units and it competes directly with the Triumph Speed 400. The base Analog variant is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh while the Dash variant costs Rs. 2.49 lakh and the top-end Flash at Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings are open for a token of Rs. 10,000. The neo retro roadster measures a length of 2,090 mm, a width of 833 mm and a height of 1,125 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,440 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 185 kg and boasts a seat height of 780 mm and offers an 11-litre fuel tank and 169 mm ground clearance.