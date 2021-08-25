Royal Enfield July 2021 Sales Analysis – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield garnered 39,290 units in July 2021 against 37,925 units during the same period last year with YoY volume growth of 3.6 per cent

Royal Enfield finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ table in the month of July 2021 with a cumulative domestic tally of 39,290 units against 37,925 units during the same period last year with YoY volume growth of 3.6 per cent. RE held on to a market share of 3.13 per cent against 2.96 per cent in July 2020 with a gain of 0.17 per cent.

The Classic 350 continued to hold the flags up high for the retro motorcycle maker as it posted 16,890 units last month against 25,534 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 34 per cent. It helps in RE maintaining its stature as the middleweight segment leader in India and is due a replacement soon.

The new generation Classic 350 will make its local debut on August 27 and is based on the new J platform as the Meteor 350. The twin cradle chassis should aid in lowering the overall kerb weight and improve the handling characteristics of the classic themed motorcycle. It will be powered by a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-34%) 16,890 25,534 2. Meteor 350 8,777 – 3. Bullet 350 7,133 7,112 4. Bullet Electra Twinspark (-21%) 2,949 3,742 5. Himalayan (470%) 2,730 479 6. Int & Conti 650 (-23%) 811 1,058

The powertrain will produce close to 20 horsepower and 27 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. It will have improved fit and finish and lowered vibrations while a host of new colour schemes and accessories will be on offer. The Meteor 350 cruiser finished second in the sales table last month with 8,777 units.

It headed the Bullet 350, Electra Twinspark, Himalayan and the 650 Twins. The long-serving Bullet 350 registered 7,133 unit sales in July 2021 against 7,112 units with a near flat YoY growth while the Electra recorded 2,949 units against 3,742 units in July 2020 with 21 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Himalayan adventure tourer ended up fifth with 2,730 units against 479 units with 470 per cent growth. A road-biased Himalayan known as the Scram 411 is expected to launch following the arrival of the new-gen Classic 350 later this year and its pictures had already been leaked. The combined sales of Interceptor 650 and continental GT 650 stood at 811 units last month with 23 per cent decline in volumes.