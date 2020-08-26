Royal Enfield managed to garner a total of 37,925 units as against 49,182 units with YoY sales de-growth of 22.9 per cent in the month of July 2020

Royal Enfield finished in sixth position behind Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and Yamaha in the month of July 2020. Its cumulative domestic tally stood at 37,925 units as against 49,182 units during the same period in 2019 with 22.9 per cent volume decline. The homegrown manufacturer held on to a market share of 2.96 per cent.

The most sold model within Royal Enfield’s range last month was the Classic 350 as 25,534 units were recorded as against 29,439 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a volume decline of 13 per cent. With the 500 cc motorcycles no more since April 2020 due to the arrival of the more stringent BSVI emission standards, its range has shrunken.

However, the motorcycles that usually deliver fared well. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, was the second most sold Royal Enfield model in July 2020 as 7,112 units were recorded against 8,680 units during the same period in 2019 with 18 per cent sales de-growth. The Bullet Electra twinspark came home third with 3,742 units.

Royal Enfield Model (+/-%) July 2020 July 2019 Classic 350 (-13%) 25,534 29,439 Bullet Electra Twinspark (93%) 3,742 1,943 Bullet 350 (-18%) 7,112 8,680 Himalayan (-70%) 479 1,619 650 Twins (-52%) 1,058 2,225

It was the only motorcycle with positive sales growth last month within RE’s portfolio as 93 per cent volume increase was recorded. During the same period in 2019, the Chennai-based brand registered only 1,943 units of the Bullet Electra. It was followed by the 650 Twins as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 performed well again.

The range-topping twin-cylinder motorcycles recorded a total of 1,058 units as against 2,225 units during the same period in 2019 with 52 per cent de-growth. The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer posted 479 units as against 1,619 units during the same period twelve months ago with 70 per cent volume decrease as well.

It must be noted that Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the Thunderbird 350 replacement known as the Meteor 350 in the coming weeks. It is based on a brand new J platform as more new generation motorcycles are expected to arrive in the near future. A smaller version of the Himalayan is also said to be in the works, as does a new 650 cc motorcycle.