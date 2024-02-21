Royal Enfield January 2024 Sales: Classic, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield Classic 350 rules the brand’s sales chart for January 2024, while Bullet 350 has also registered a huge growth in sales number

Royal Enfield has had a great start to the year, with a spectacular showcase of its prowess in terms of both domestic sales and exports. January 2024 witnessed a thrilling overall surge in sales for the brand, reinforcing the brand’s position as a powerhouse in the premium motorcycle space in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Domestic Sales

Leading the charge domestically is the evergreen Classic 350, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 7.19% in sales compared to January 2023. The thunderous roar of 29,013 units sold in January 2024 echoes the enduring love for this classic retro motorbike. The Bullet 350 follows suit with a 12.21% surge. However, the Hunter 350 faced an unexpected twist with an 18.33% decrease in sales.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Classic 350 (7.1%) 28,013 26,134 2. Bullet 350 (12.2%) 15,590 13,893 3. Hunter 350 (-18.3%) 13,536 16,574 4. Meteor 350 (-2.6%) 7,419 7,622 5. Himalayan 450 (33.2%) 3,330 2,499 6. 650 Twins (129.8%) 2,252 980 7. Super Meteor 650 416 –

The Himalayan, on the other hand, experienced a remarkable 33.25% uptick in sales, reflecting a growing affinity for adventure and off-road capabilities among riders. Meanwhile, the 650 twins – namely the Continental GT and Interceptor – stole the show with a staggering 129.8% increase, suggesting an increasing demand for higher displacement models.

In a surprising dip, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor faced a 35.3 per cent decline in sales, illustrating the challenges of establishing a new model in a competitive market. We have yet to have any sales figures for the newly-launched Shotgun 650, so it is not included in the January 2024 sales chart.

Exports from India

Turning the spotlight to international exports, the 650 twins witnessed a modest 11.57 per cent decline in sales. This nuanced decrease, however, doesn’t overshadow the global appreciation for these robust models. The Meteor 350 emerged as another global favourite, boasting an impressive 86.1 per cent surge in exports.

Classic 350, despite a 23.2% decrease, continues to hold its own on the global stage. The Super Meteor faced a marginal 2.48% drop, indicating a relatively stable performance in international markets. A stark contrast unfolds with the Hunter 350 experiencing a significant 73.15% decline in exports, emphasising the variability in model preferences across different regions. Similarly, the Bullet 350 and Himalayan witnessed declines of 22.52% and 17.52%, respectively. Once again, the Shotgun 650 has been excluded as its sales figures have yet to be revealed.