Royal Enfield Jan 2020 Sales Analysis – Classic, Bullet, Thunderbird, GT650

In January 2020, Royal Enfield sold a total of 61,292 units, which corresponds to an almost 13.5 per cent de-growth from 70,872 units sold in the first month of last year

While the effects of the slowdown that marred the entire car and bike industry of the country have started to wear off, most manufacturers are yet to start clocking growth on YoY basis. Royal Enfield, the iconic Indian motorcycle manufacturer, posted a de-growth of 13.52 per cent in January 2020 on YoY basis. It sold 61,292 units, which is considerably lower than 70,872 units sold in January 2019.

The most popular model in the company’s portfolio is Classic 350, which clocked a sale of 40,834 units. This is an 11.85 percent fall from 46,321 units sold in January 2019. The second most popular model in the company’s portfolio is the Bullet 350, which sold 9,559 units. This is a 29.59 percent drop from 13,576 units sold in January 2019.

The third spot has been take by the Royal Enfield Electra 350, which sold 5,869 units. This is a whopping 134.65 percent jump from 2,498 units sold in January 2019. The fourth spot has been occupied by the Thunderbird 350 with a total sale of 2,415 units. This corresponds to 55.46 per cent drop from 5,422 units sold in January 2019.

Royal Enfield Models (+/-%) Jan 2020 Jan 2019 1. Classic 350 (-11.85%) 40,834 46,321 2. Bullet 350 Twin Spark (-29.59%) 9,559 13,576 3. Bullet Electra Twin Spark (134%) 5,869 2,498 4. Thunderbird 350 (-55%) 2,415 5,422 5. Himalayan (67%) 1,438 859 6. 650 Twins (10%) 1,176 1,069 7. Thunderbird 500 (-99%) 1 146 8. Classic 500 (-99%) 1 854 9. Bullet 500 (-100%) 0 127

The Himalayan takes the fifth place with a sale of 1,438 units in January 2020. This is a remarkable improvement of 67 percent from 859 units sold in January 2019. The sixth place goes to the 650 twins, which clocked a sale of 1,176 units, which corresponds to a 10.01 per cent growth from 1,069 units sold in the first month of last year.

The Thunderbird 500, however, sold just 1 unit as against 146 units sold in the first month of last year. This is a whopping 99.32 per cent drop. The Bullet 500 suffered a massive 100 per cent fall from 127 units in January 2019 to an absolute zero last month.

Same is the case with the Classic 500, which fell from 854 units in the first month of last year to no sales last month. This is simply because production of both the motorcycles has been discontinued and hence, there was no dealer dispatch. The 500cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield have been taken off the shelves ahead of the BSVI deadline and will be replaced by new-generation models later this year.