Royal Enfield Is Offering Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 With Its Entire Range

The new scheme is offered with bookings made between May 1 and May 31, 2020, while it will also be available for the customers who booked their motorcycle prior to this

Many automobile manufacturers are beginning to open their dealerships across the country plying with the social distancing norms and proper sanitisation procedures. One such manufacturer is Royal Enfield, who is working on turning this unpleasant phase around once its showrooms start opening. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that its dealers across the country will be offering benefits amounting to Rs 10,000 upon booking a new Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The offer is valid across the entire Royal Enfield line-up, which currently includes the Bullet 350, Bullet 350 ES, Classic 350 Single Channel, Classic 350 Dual Channel, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor. You can book any of these motorcycles either physically at the 100 RE dealerships that are currently operating across the country, or online on the official website.

Once the booking has been made, you are provided with Rs 10,000 which can be spent on apparel, genuine accessories, while it also gets you an extended warranty. In addition, you also get a 20 per cent discount on any other apparel and/or accessories that you may like to purchase, and Royal Enfield will provide you with a complimentary helmet as a part of the deal.

While this reward offer is only valid on complete payment of the motorcycle’s on-road price between May 1 to May 31, 2020, you are still eligible for this offer if you have already booked your Royal Enfield before this period, and are still waiting for the delivery. The benefits are being offered as a token of gratitude for the trust and patience the customers have shown in the brand, and have chosen not to cancel their bookings.

In related news, we recently reported that the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to become the first of the upcoming range of RE motorcycles to be offered with Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system as well. The Meteor will be replacing the Thunderbird in the manufacturer’s line-up, and these modern bits will make the cruiser motorcycle even more desirable than before.