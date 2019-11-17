Royal Enfield Introduces Single Seat Classic 350 Variant To Rival Jawa Perak

The Royal Enfield single-seat Classic 350 variant is available with two new colour options and with few optional factory-fitted accessories

Royal Enfield has recently announced the ‘Make Your Own’ customization option for their new customers. This customization option is available for customers who books their recently introduced Classic 350 single-seat variant at the RE dealerships.

The Royal Enfield special customization program will be offered via 141 dealerships and across six cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad as of now. However, the good news is that Royal Enfield also has plans to further extend the customization program to other models of their lineup and across the country in a phased manner.

The recently introduced single-seat Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival directly against the Jawa Perak Bobber. The single-seat Classic 350 will also get few more additional customization options and is offered with two colour options-Mercury Silver and Pure Black.

The list of accessories which are available with the single-seat Classic 350 includes new alloy wheels, different seat option with different leather covers, fuel tank sticker or decals, military-styled panniers, and an air fly engine guard. These accessories will be fitted by Royal Enfield at their service centers and they are legal and homologated as per Government and RTO norms. The good news is that these factory-fitted accessories also come with a 2-year warranty.

Royal Enfield 350 single seat option has not received any mechanical change and it uses the same 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, carbureted engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 19.8 bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Classic 350 uses a conventional telescopic front fork and a 5 step preload-adjustable gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake on both ends while a dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.