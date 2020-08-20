Royal Enfield Introduces New Mobile App For Android & iOS

The new Royal Enfield app provides functions like exploring rides and events, booking a service for your RE bike, or even booking a new Royal Enfield motorcycle altogether

Royal Enfield is currently one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and now the homegrown manufacturer has introduced a mobile app to make it easier for both new and prospective buyers as well as existing customers to stay connected with the world of Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield app lets you choose from various actions like exploring and registering for Royal Enfield rides and events. You can even create your own rides or route and share it with your friends with the help of the new RE app. This app can also be used for booking a service for your Royal Enfield motorcycle with authorised service centers as per your convenient time slots and mark issues of your motorcycle.

Apart from that, DIY guides are available to prep you up for the next ride, or help you fix minor glitches yourself. In addition to that, you can also use the app to contact for roadside assistance immediately. What’s more is that you now no more need to visit a dealership to book a Royal Enfield bike.

Instead, you can use the new RE app to book your new Royal Enfield motorcycle, making the entire process hassle free. All you have to do is select the motorcycle of your choice, as well as the preferred store you’d like to have your bike delivered from. Then you have to pay the booking amount, and you’re all set to go. This means that you can book a Royal Enfield with just a few taps.

Talking about the brand, Royal Enfield currently retails a total of five motorcycles in the Indian market, namely Bullet 350, Classic 350, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT 650, ranging from Rs 1.31 lakh to Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manufacturer is also working on an all-new bike called the Meteor, which will be built on an entirely new ‘J’ platform, and will be offered with a new 350 cc single-cylinder motor.