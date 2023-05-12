Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Name Trademarked – Upcoming Scram?

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will likely be the scrambler version of the Interceptor, featuring off-road centric changes

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market, a few of which have already been spied during road tests. Spy shots of an RE Interceptor 650-based scrambler surfaced online a while back, generating a lot of buzz in the market. Well, it seems like the launch of this new motorcycle could be close.

The Chennai-based motorcycle maker has filed a trademark for the name “Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650” in India. Interestingly, similar trademarks have also reportedly been filed in New Zealand and Australia. The “Bear” suffix implies a connection to the wilderness, which should refer to its offroad capability.

The design of Interceptor Bear 650 will be similar to the base Interceptor but with a few added features. Spy pictures have revealed that the upcoming motorcycle will get USD front forks, knobbly tyres, wire-spoked wheels, ribbed single-piece seat, a two-in-one exhaust, exhaust heat shield, LED headlight and taillight, sump guard, etc.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 test mules have also been seen with a headlamp protector grille, auxiliary lamps, and oil-cooler grille. The brand will likely offer these as optional accessories on the motorcycle. We expect RE to offer the tripper navigation system as well, although we can’t confirm that yet.

The engine will be the same air- and oil-cooled, 648cc, twin-cylinder unit as the other RE 650 models. This motor belts out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. However, the manufacturer could tune this engine differently for Interceptor Bear 650, increasing the bottom-end torque, to make it easier to ride off the tarmac. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip-and-assist clutch on offer.

The base Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is currently priced from Rs. 3.03 lakh to Rs. 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 will only be slightly more expensive in comparison when it launches, which could happen towards the end of this year or early next year.