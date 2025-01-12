Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 To Debut Later This Year – Key Details

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 is expected to break cover at the EICMA 2025 in Nov before going on sale by early 2026 in the Indian market

After domination in the 350cc, 450cc and 650cc motorcycle segments in the Indian market, Royal Enfield targets even more glory by foraying into the 750cc segment. Reportedly, the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand is working on at least three all-new 750cc bikes. One of them, apparently the Interceptor 750, was recently caught on camera without camouflage by gentlemenandmotorcycles. It has been learnt that Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 could debut at the EICMA 2025 in Nov while an India launch could happen by early 2026.

This is not the first time that a Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle has been spotted on public roads as earlier purported test mules of Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750 were also spied. It gives fuel to rumours that suggest the development of a new 750cc platform by Royal Enfield which could accommodate a dual disc brake setup.

It is believed that the company is also developing a 750cc engine, which could be a big-bore version of its parallel-twin 650cc motor that we saw in the Shotgun 650, Bear 650 and Super Meteor 650. The spy images reveal that the Interceptor 750 will come with multiple updates over the existing Interceptor 650. These will include a refreshed rear profile with a new LED tail-lamp cluster which will have round-shaped turn indicators and tail-lamps. In addition, the bike rides on new split-spoke alloy wheels.

Royal Enfield will present the Interceptor 750 as a premium offering and it is quite evident by the inclusion of a 5-inch round TFT instrument console with Tripper Dash. This unit debuted with the Himalayan 450 in late 2023 and later it made its way in the Bear 650. For those asking, it is compatible with Google Maps, music functions and more.

The spy pics also show that the exhaust end cans are akin to the Interceptor 650, albeit positioned a bit lower. The suspension setup is carried over with the same RSU telescopic front forks and dual shock rear absorbers. The riding position is likely to be kept the same as the Interceptor 650 while attempting to retain the same old-school retro appeal.

Mechanically, Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 would be powered by a new 750cc engine which is expected to generate maximum power of 55 bhp and highest torque of 60 Nm. The engine could be offered with a 6-speed transmission and slipper clutch. The 750cc engine will be developed from the brand’s tried-and-trusted 650cc parallel-twin engine which churns out 47 bhp and 52 Nm.