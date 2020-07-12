Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Was The Most Sold Bike In UK Last Month

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was the highest-selling motorcycle in the UK last month and it finished second in the two-wheeler sales table

The global health crisis has wreaked havoc on the worldwide motorcycle sales and the United Kingdom was no different. The month of April 2020 saw cumulative sales of only 1,623 units as the Year-on-Year sales de-growth stood at 83 per cent. With the industry slowly on a path to recovery, the sales numbers improved in the following months as nearly 5,400 units were retailed in May 2020.

Compared to the same period in 2019 though, the two-wheeler sales in the United Kingdom were nearly 10,900 units. With the sales operations and production facility got back into action, the volume figures had dramatically increased last month as 12,520 units were registered. The rise in sales was due to the good reception of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The flagship model from the Indian manufacturer ended up as the most sold motorcycle in June 2020 and it was quite an astonishing feat. The sales improved in a large quantity as dealerships are on full swing since the beginning of last month. As per the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), the sales were nearly 15 per cent higher when compared to the same period twelve months ago.

With customers preferring more individual mediums of transportation, the scooter sales had improved by just over 43 per cent. The bike sales also saw a respectable improvement of 8 per cent. The Honda PCX 125 was the most sold scooter in the United Kingdom with 445 units as it took over from Yamaha NMax 125 that led the way in the opening two months of this financial year.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was responsible for garnering a total of 196 units and it was followed by the BMW R 1250 GS Adv with 18 units and the Lexmoto LXR. As for the manufacturers, Honda finished on top of Yamaha and Triumph. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been well received not just in our domestic market but also internationally.

The sales numbers stand in testament to that as the no-frills package with a 648 cc parallel twin engine has been a big hit. The sales tally of the 650s continues to impress in India as they are the highest selling premium motorcycles by a big margin.