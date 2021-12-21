Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Sports A Custom Retro-Style Fairing

Check out this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, built by Birdhouse Garage, a motorcycle custom workshop in Thailand

Royal Enfield motorcycles have dominated the customisation scene in India for years now. The brand has now become quite popular overseas as well, and international enthusiasts are also modifying plenty of Royal Enfield bikes and sharing pictures of them on the internet. In fact, South-East Asian markets are absolutely loving RE motorcycles, and plenty of modified examples have been popping up online from there.

Here, we have a custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 from Thailand, built by Birdhouse Garage. It gets an old-school, cruiser-style front fairing with a tall visor, which makes the motorcycle look sleek from the side but bulky and aerodynamic from the front. The headlamp is still a round halogen unit, but it’s now mounted on the fairing.

The front fender is new and the front forks get aftermarket gators. The instrument cluster is mounted on the front fairing, and we see a new handlebar here, with custom switchgear and bar-end mirrors. Custom handlebar risers have been used here, which are tall and inclined towards the seat to give the bike an upright seating position.

The fuel tank is chrome-finished with olive and golden paint scheme on it. The fairing and fenders (front and rear) also sport an olive paint job, while the side panels and frame are all-black. The seat is custom as well, and it looks brilliant with the faux cowl at the back. The rear fender, taillight, and rear turn indicators are also new.

The exhaust pipes and mufflers are new as well, while the engine itself looks untouched. Overall, we’re extremely impressed with the design of this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and we’re sure the new fairing would be good at keeping away wind blasts at speeds, making it a practical tool.

Birdhouse Garage did not reveal if any performance mods have been added on the bike alongside the shared pictures. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 generates a peak power of 47.65 PS and a maximum torque of 52 Nm from its 648cc parallel-twin engine. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this motor offers enough performance for cross-country touring.