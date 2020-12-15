Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into ‘Hummingbird’ Cruiser

Check out this custom-built Royal Enfield cruiser, based on an Interceptor 650, which looks absolutely gorgeous

Royal Enfield motorcycles are quite popular among motorcycle enthusiasts in India, especially the ones who like to personalise their bikes. We’ve seen plenty of custom RE Bullets over the years, and nowadays modified RE 650 twins (GT and Interceptor) are also popping up on the internet. Among these, there was one that recently managed to grab our attention, christened ‘Hummingbird 650’.

The Hummingbird 650 is actually an RE Interceptor 650, tastefully modified by Bulleteer Customs. The motorcycle has been lowered, and its wheelbase has been stretched as well. At the front, we see a custom LED headlamp and a new raised handlebar. The fuel tank is custom-built and is wider than the stock one.

The seat is much lower than before, and the footpegs are extremely forward-set. The centre panels have been replaced by new ones, and the exhaust end cans are custom as well. Interestingly, the instrument pods and the numberplate have now been mounted on the left side of the motorcycle, which looks cool but is extremely impractical.

The pillion seat seems a little too small, while the tail-end has been chopped short and features an LED taillight. The tyres are much wider than stock; 120 section at the front (up from 100) and 180 section at the rear (up from 130), both mounted on custom alloy wheels. The black and dark green paint scheme of the motorcycle, with golden pinstripes, looks absolutely beautiful, and the overall design is lovely.

As for the powertrain, this 650cc, oil/air-cooled, parallel-twin motor has been left mostly unchanged, except for a little tuning. The stock engine is capable of generating a maximum power of 47 HP and a peak torque of 52 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch available as standard.

A few months back, a 650cc Royal Enfield cruiser was spied testing on Indian roads. That prototype was low-slung, and seemed longer than the Interceptor and GT650, much like this one. The upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser, often referred to as ‘KX650’, is expected to make its debut in the Indian market sometime during the next year.