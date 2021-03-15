Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into A Retro-Style Race Bike

Here, we have modified RE Interceptor 650 from Bangkok, Thailand, which features a beautiful, custom-built fairing

In India, Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand, enjoying a cult-like following among enthusiasts. The brand has also been enjoying a lot of success overseas, especially with its 650cc twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. We’ve come across several modified examples of RE Interceptor 650 in recent times, and here, bring you another one, all the way from Thailand.

This particular customised Royal Enfield looks like an old-school racing motorcycle, thanks to its custom fairing. Built by Aekkarat Aittharit from Bangkok, this fairing is also available for order. In the images, we can also see that builder has matched the paint job of this fairing with the bike, which looks lovely. Also, there’s a custom Royal Enfield Logo on both sides of it.

There are a few other changes to this customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The stock handlebar has been replaced by clip-ons, which feature bar-end rear-view mirrors. The headlamp is mounted on the fairing, although the instrument cluster is still mounted on the front forks. The engine assembly has also been blacked-out, and the oil-cooler gets an aftermarket guard (with Union Jack design).

The motorcycle also gets a custom seat with a removable cowl for the pillion seat. The taillamp and turn-indicators are aftermarket units. We aren’t sure about any performance mods here. As stock, the Thailand-spec Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor, the same as the Indian version.

This engine is capable of developing a peak power and torque of 47 BHP and 52 Nm, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard. The motorcycle sports 18-inch wire-spoke wheels on both ends, with 100/90 tyres at the front and 130/70 tyre at the rear. The braking system consists of a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

In the Thai market, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced from 223,800 Thai Baht to 229,100 Thai Baht (around INR 5.29 lakh to INR 5.41 lakh). In contrast, the motorcycle is priced from Rs. 2.66 lakh to Rs. 2.87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market.