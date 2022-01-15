Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT Prices Hiked – Details

The prices of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT have been increased between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000 in India; all details below

Royal Enfield has announced a price hike for its flagship Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and they now have a starting price of Rs. 2,85,970 and Rs. 3,02,780 respectively. The price hike ranges between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000. The Continental GT 650 British Racing Green costs Rs. 3,02,780 while the Rocker Red is priced Rs. 3,02,780.

The Continental GT 650 Ventura Storm carries a sticker tag of Rs. 3,11,193, Dux Deluxe at Rs. 3,11,193 and the Mr Clean colour scheme costs Rs. 3,26,887. As for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the Canyon Red costs Rs. 2,85,970, Orange Crush now priced at Rs. 2,85,970, Ventura Blue at Rs. 2,85,970, and Baker Express at Rs 2,94,383.

The Interceptor 650’s Downtown Drag colour scheme now costs Rs. 2,94,383 while the Sunset Strip is priced at Rs. 2,94,383 and the Mark 2 at Rs. 3,10,001. The increase in prices does not accompany any cosmetic revisions or mechanical changes as it is part of the yearly routine citing economic reasons and an increase in input costs. Both are powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with 270-degree firing order.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of just above 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The features list of both the motorcycles comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, etc.

The Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer with an aggressive rider’s triangle while the Interceptor 650 is a touring based motorcycle. The 650 cc range will certainly be expanded and is expected to happen soon as the Super Meteor 650 cruiser and the SG Concept-based Shotgun 650 bobber are believed to debut in the due course of this calendar year.

The retro motorcycle maker also hiked prices for the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 by Rs. 3,300 – the first hike for the roadster since its debut last year and the second time for the Meteor cruiser. RE will more likely introduce the Scram 411 based on the Himalayan next and it could be followed by the Hunter 350 scrambler as a host of new launches are waiting in the pipeline.