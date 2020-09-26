Royal Enfield Interceptor 650-Based Bobber Looks Marvellous

Check out this custom-built, beautiful-looking Royal Enfield bobber, which is based on the RE Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield motorcycles are quite popular among motorcycle enthusiasts, and the brand enjoys a cult status in India. In 2018, Royal Enfield launched the 650cc Interceptor and GT650 in our market, and that too at a bargain price! Needless to say, for people looking for a larger-displacement motorcycle, Royal Enfield offered one of the best options out there.

Of course, like other Royal Enfield motorcycles, plenty of modified examples of 650cc twins started popping up, with people pouring all their creativity into their custom creations. Here, we have another such example – a custom bobber based on the Interceptor 650. This particular model has been built by EIMOR (East India MOtorcycle Revolution), and is named “Regale”.

At the front, we see a custom headlamp, along with a new, single-pod instrument cluster. The handlebar is stock though, along with the levers and switchgear. The front fender is also new, and features a longitudinally-mounted number plate (just for show). The fuel tank has also been redesigned, and gets a custom filler cap and knee pads.

The long, single-piece seat has been removed, and the frame has been chopped off as well. In its place, a new, bobber-style seat has been added. The rear suspension has been repositioned, along with the battery box and air filter. The bike also gets a new taillight, mounted in one corner of the rear number plate. Even the turn indicators are new, at the front as well as the back.

A toolbox has also been added here, just like on old-school motorbikes. Apart from that, this one also gets a new stainless steel exhaust system. The motorcycle has been painted in custom gloss black paint, complete with a ‘Royal Enfield’ logo on the tank. Overall, this modified Interceptor 650 looks extremely pretty.

Except for the exhaust, there doesn’t seem any changes to the engine department. Even the brakes and suspension are unaltered. The 648cc parallel-twin engine on this bike is capable of generating 47 HP and 52 Nm, and comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are disc brakes on both wheels, 320mm at the front and 240mm at the rear, with dual-channel ABS. It has 41mm telescopic forks at the front, and dual shockers at the back.