Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Surpasses 5 Lakh Sales In Under 2 & Half Years

In less than two and a half years, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has reached the five lakh sales milestone in India

Royal Enfield has reached a significant achievement with the Hunter 350, crossing the 5 lakh sales mark since its debut in August 2022. The motorcycle quickly established itself in the market, achieving its first 1 lakh sales within six months. The next 1 lakh units were sold in just five months, emphasising its consistent sales numbers.

In less than two and a half years, The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has crossed the five lakh volume milestone, solidifying its popularity among customers. The entry-level middleweight offering is underpinned by the J-series architecture and is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC engine. This motor generates 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed gearbox. With a price range between Rs. 1.50 lakh for the base and Rs. 1.75 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom), the Hunter 350 offers good value for money in a decent package. It is sold in multiple variants namely Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch In India Delayed To Feb Or March

Excluding the base Retro trim, all other versions of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 come equipped with tubeless tyres and black alloy wheels. The motorcycle is also sold in several global markets. It has dimensions of 2,055 mm in length, 800 mm in width, and 1,055 mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,370 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equipped with a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. It features a semi-digital instrument cluster, shared switchgear with the Classic and Meteor models, split grab rails, black alloy wheels, etc. The motorcycle runs on 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres.

Also Read: 7 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In India In 2025-26

Its suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield introduced updates to the Classic 350 last year, and similar mid-cycle revisions are expected for the Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350. The 2025 Hunter 350 will likely feature subtle improvements including a reworked suspension setup and a new LED headlamp. It may also receive fresh paint options and updated body graphics.