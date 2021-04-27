Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied With Wide Handlebar & Ribbed Seat

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to debut later this year or in early 2022 and it will likely be the third motorcycle based on the J platform

Royal Enfield is undoubtedly working on a number of new motorcycles as the all-new Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Cruiser 650 are in the development. The new-gen Classic 350 is expected to be launched in the coming months while the Cruiser 650 could be the next in line for debut later this year and a roadster based on the J platform, the Hunter 350, appears to reach showrooms by early 2022.

It is yet unknown whether the Cruiser 650 or the Hunter 350 would follow the launch of the new Classic 350 but both have been spotted regularly on public roads near Royal Enfield’s production facility in Tamil Nadu. Here we have a set of spy images of the upcoming roadster and a Himalayan test mule caught on camera on the Tindivanam-Melmaruvathur highway.

With the Himalayan prototype looking identical to the current model on sale except for it being accessorised and has a single-piece wide seat, let’s concentrate on the roadster that could be dubbed the Hunter 350. It has a slim fuel tank and rides on black alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless rubber. The rider sits quite upright and the handlebar appears to be wide-set, and the footpegs are moved to the rear.

The rider’s triangle is not too aggressive though and thus the Hunter 350 will compete against Honda H’ness CB350 and more directly the recently launched CB350 RS. The test mule also gives away circular headlamp with chrome surrounds, single-piece ribbed seat, telescopic front forks with black gaiter, bash plate, circular turn signals and mirrors, twin shocks at the rear, pillion backrest, LED tail lamps, and black exhaust outlet.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J architecture, which debuted in the Meteor 350 and it will be offered with disc brakes up front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. In addition, a dedicated Tripper Navigation pod will also be available for Google-powered navigation assistance.

It semi-digital instrument cluster in the Hunter 350 is identical to that of the Meteor 350, as does the switchgear. As for the powertrain, the same 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected motor will continue to produce 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed transmission.