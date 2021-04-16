Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied With Meteor Like Instrument Cluster

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with a Tripper Navigation system and is expected to be priced slightly lower than the Meteor 350

While Royal Enfield is one of the biggest mid-size motorcycle manufacturers in the Indian market, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer is working on further increasing its market share in the country, and hence, is working on a range of new bikes. Some of the upcoming RE bikes have already been spied on test, and this time around, it’s the Hunter 350 that has been spotted testing.

Taking a look at the Hunter 350 test mule reveals that the motorcycle could be in the final stages of its testing, and could hit the production line soon. The Hunter 350 has been under development for a very long time now, and the most recent spy shots reveal some vital information about the motorcycle.

The spy shots reveal that the Hunter 350 will be equipped with a similar instrument cluster as the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The Meteor 350 went on to become the first Royal Enfield to be offered with the Tripper Navigation, which is basically Royal Enfield’s very own Google-powered turn-by-turn navigation system.

Apart from the Tripper Navigation pod, the Hunter 350 test mule featured a semi-digital instrument cluster, with an analogue speedo and a small digital display for information like fuel, odometer and gear indicator. The layout is very similar to the one seen on the Meteor 350, albeit with a different font for the speedo.

The Hunter 350 will likely be based on the same J platform as the Meteor 350 and is expected to be underpinned by a double-cradle frame. Spy shots reveal that the Hunter 350 is basically a scrambler-style motorcycle with some sporty characteristics. The bike features a flattish single-seat, side grab rails, neutral-set footpegs, black alloy wheels and a halogen headlamp.

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will likely be the same 349 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that performs duties on the Meteor 350. This engine belts out 20.48 PS of maximum power along with 27 Nm of peak torque in the cruiser and the same outputs are likely on the Hunter. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.