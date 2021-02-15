Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Again, Doesn’t Get Tripper Navigation

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 instrument cluster

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was spied again recently, and this time, its semi-digital instrument cluster has been revealed

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market currently, one of which is a new 350cc roadster, speculated to be named ‘Hunter 350’. The motorcycle has been spied a few times during road tests, and now, latest spy images of the motorcycle have revealed its instrument cluster design.

The upcoming Hunter 350 will have a semi-digital instrument cluster, consisting of an analogue speedometer (marked in both kmph and mph) and an attached LCD readout for all other info. Interestingly, it doesn’t get a tripper navigation pod, unlike the Meteor 350, perhaps in the interest of cost savings. This further leads us to believe that this upcoming motorcycle will be a new entry-level model in the brand’s lineup.

It should be noted that the instrument console of the next-gen Classic 350, spied back in 2019, had the same design as this one. It too had an analogue speedo with an LCD screen placed below it. The next-gen Classic 350 is expected to arrive in our market around mid-2021, with the same engine as the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 instrument cluster

As for the Hunter 350, it will also be powered by the same engine as the Meteor 350. This 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine can generate a peak power of 20.4 PS and a maximum torque of 27 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed transmission. The test mule also gets a blacked-out engine assembly and exhaust, which look quite upmarket.

On the test model, we can also see that the suspension setup consists of a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. We also see a stepped single-piece seat, a bulbous fuel tank, circular headlight, and a split grab rail for the pillion. The headlamp will probably be a halogen unit, with a circular LED DRL surrounding it, and the taillight will be an LED unit.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied

The motorcycle also gets alloy wheels, with disc brakes on both ends (likely with dual-channel ABS). The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be aimed towards younger, more style-conscious buyers. Upon launch, it will compete against the Jawa 42 and Honda H’ness CB350.