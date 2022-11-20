Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Reaches 50,000 Sales Milestone In India

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been well received by customers and it reflects in its sales numbers over the last three months

Royal Enfield managed a total of 76,528 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 40,611 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 88.4 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer had the Classic 350 as the most sold model within the brand’s portfolio while the Hunter 350 finished in the second position.

The Hunter 350 is the second most affordable motorcycle sold by the brand locally and it has several commonalities with the more expensive Classic 350 including the powertrain, chassis and a number of other mechanical bits. The retro-styled motorcycle made its local debut in August 2022 and in its very first month, it garnered a total of 18,197 units.

In the month of September 2022, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 recorded a total of 17,118 unit sales while last month saw a domestic tally of 15,445 units. So far, the total dispatches stand at 50,760 units and we do expect the Hunter 350 to keep its second position or perhaps go one better in the near future due to a host of reasons.

The Hunter 350 is the lightest motorcycle offered by Royal Enfield in India and globally and has an attractive starting price of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in the entry-level Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel variants in different colour schemes. The Retro costs Rs. 1,49,900 while the Metro carries a price tag of Rs. 1,63,900 and the Metro Rebel at Rs. 1,68,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 derives power from a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine developing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. Except for the Retro variant, the other variants are equipped with black alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Following the success of the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield is expected to bring in the new generation Bullet 350 next year in India. Before its launch, RE will introduce the flagship cruiser known as Super Meteor 650 in January 2023. It made its global debut earlier this month in Italy and its local debut a couple of days ago in Goa.