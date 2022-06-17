Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Likely To Launch In India On August 4

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to launch in India around early August, likely as the most affordable model in the brand’s lineup

Royal Enfield is planning to expand its motorcycle range in the Indian market, and it has plenty of new models in the pipeline. RE Hunter 350 has been spotted multiple times during road tests in India, and recently, images of its production-spec version were leaked online. Now, we seem to have a launch timeline for this upcoming motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has sent out a media invite to the first ride event of a new motorcycle, scheduled from 4th to 8th August. This leads us to believe that the manufacturer will launch RE Hunter 350 in India during that time window. As per speculations, Hunter 350 will be the brand’s most affordable motorcycle, targeted toward younger riders.

The forthcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. We expect this powerplant to generate around 20 PS and 27 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

The bodywork of RE Hunter 350 will be minimal, with a retro-inspired theme like all other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It will get a simple single-piece handlebar, along with a long single-piece seat and slightly forward-set footpegs, giving it an upright riding position. The bike will get conventional telescopic fork forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

The lighting system will consist of halogen bulbs all around, and the braking system will consist of single discs on both wheels (with ABS). The instrument console is expected to be a semi-digital unit – comprising an analogue speedometer and an LCD readout for the fuel gauge, trip meter, odometer, etc. We expect both alloy wheel and wire-spoke wheel options to be present.

We expect Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to have a starting price of around Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). There will be plenty of official accessories available for it, including the tripper navigation system. Upon launch, the motorcycle will be a rival to Jawa 42, and an affordable alternative to RE Classic 350, Honda H’ness CB350, etc.