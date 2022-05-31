Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India Launch Likely By The End Of Next Month

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be powered by the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected OHC J-series engine as in the Classic and Meteor

Royal Enfield is working on introducing a number of new motorcycles in the domestic market. The test mules of new 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc models have been caught on camera already. The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to bring in the Hunter 350 next as part of expanding its entry-level middleweight range that already comprises Classic 350, Bullet 350, Electra 350 and Meteor 350.

Amongst them, the Classic 350 came into the Indian market last year and it was preceded by the Meteor 350, which acted as a spiritual successor to the Thunderbird 350. The existing Classic and Meteor have several commonalities including the chassis, powertrain, mechanicals and other bits. The same formula will be applied to the upcoming Hunter 350.

The more youthful-looking scrambler themed roadster with modern as well as retro design elements will sit on the double-cradle frame and it will be powered by the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected OHC J-series engine producing a maximum power output of just above 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

According to reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India by the end of next month. Expect the motorcycle to be priced around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It was previously caught testing with spoked as well as alloy wheel variants and up front, a round-shaped halogen headlamp will be utilised while the turn signals will also be halogen units.

The compact rear end gets a circular LED headlamp and the features list will boast of a front disc and a rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, side-mounted exhaust system, telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers, middle set footpegs, upright handlebar positioning, a semi-digital dual-pod instrument console with Tripper Navigation and so on.

RE is also developing a more hardcore Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine and it will take on the KTM 390 Adventure while the next generation Bullet 350, a single-seater classic 350, Super Meteor 650 cruiser, Shotgun 650 bobber, a classic themed 650, etc are in the works.