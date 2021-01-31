Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Honda H’Ness Rival) Spied On Test

A Royal Enfield prototype, expected to be the upcoming Hunter 350, was recently spied on Chennai-Salem highway during testing

New spy pictures of a Royal Enfield 350 motorcycle have recently emerged online. The bike, expected to be Hunter 350, was wearing heavy camouflage to conceal its body, but a few design details can still be made out. It seems to have retro-inspired styling, complete with a round headlamp, bulbous fuel tank, and a long single-piece seat

The front suspension consists of traditional telescopic forks, with dual shock absorbers at the rear. The taillight has a unique design, not shared with other Royal Enfield models, and there’s a split grab rail for the pillion. The riding position is perfectly suited for a roadster, with centre-set footpegs and a slightly tall handlebar.

The engine here is likely the same one that does duty on the recently-launched Meteor 350. This 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor is good for a maximum power of 20.4 PS and a peak torque of 27 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. Interestingly, this test model has a relatively short exhaust system, which could mean that RE has been playing around with the engine sound.

The motorcycle gets alloy wheels and disc brakes on both ends, and we expect dual-channel ABS to be offered as standard. The instrument cluster seems to be the same as the Meteor, consisting of a digital display for the tripper navigation, and a semi-digital display for the speedometer, tell-tale lights, etc.

Last month, RE Interceptor 350 was also spotted during a road test. We’re not sure if that was also a prototype for the Hunter, or if it would spawn a different motorcycle. Considering the aggressive launch schedule the manufacturer has for the future, the latter could be a possibility.

Royal Enfield had previously stated that it is planning to launch a new motorcycle every quarter for the next seven years. This also includes the next-generation Classic 350, which will share its underpinnings and engine with the Meteor 350. The new-gen Classic 350 is expected to arrive in our market in the coming months, and will be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model.