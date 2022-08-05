Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Walkaround Video In Detail

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine; to be offered in three variant

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the Hunter 350 in the Indian market in a couple of days and we will bring you all the action from the launch floor in Thailand. The roadster will sit at the entry point of the brand’s lineup and it will cater to domestic as well as international markets. As an early preview, here we have brought you a first-look walkaround of the highly anticipated model.

The Hunter 350 will be sold in three variants namely Hunter Retro, Hunter Metro and Hunter Metro Rebel. The Hunter Retro will be the base variant, likely priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival. It will be offered in two colour schemes and will be equipped with wire-spoked wheels at the front and the rear and won’t offer a centre stand.

In addition, the entry-level model will feature a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS system and a basic instrument console. The Hunter Metro will be available in a total of three colour schemes, as does the Hunter Metro Rebel. They will come with a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear with a dual-channel ABS system.

Other highlights are black finished alloy wheels, round-shaped LED taillight and circular halogen turn indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a centre stand, etc. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sits on the same double cradle chassis as the latest Classic 350 and Meteor 350 and it will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm and is linked with a five-speed transmission. With 177 kg kerb weight for the base variant (18 kg lighter than Classic), the Hunter 350 will be pitched as an agile handling motorcycle.

The Hunter 350 has a similar fuel tank capacity of 13 litres as the Classic and it has a seat height of 800 mm. It will target high volume sales and will take on the likes of TVS Ronin 225.