Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Beats Honda CB350 In Sep 2022 Sales

Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter 350 with plenty of anticipation in August 2022. With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hunter 350 is one of the highly desirable motorcycles out on sale. In the month of August 2022, the Chennai-based manufacturer came very close to beating Classic 350 for the best-seller spot within the brand’s portfolio.

In September 2022, Royal Enfield managed to register a total of 17,118 units with the Hunter 350. While it could not become the most sold motorcycle for the brand, as the Classic 350 improved massively to garner 25,571 units, it did outsell all of its main rivals including the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS as their combined sales tally stood at just 3,980 units.

One of the main reasons for the success of the Hunter 350 is its good ride quality and being the lighest Royal Enfield motorcycle currently available, it does have good cornering characteristics as well. The Hunter 350 is underpinned by the same twin cradle chassis as the latest Classic 350 and Meteor 350 while sharing a lot of mechanical bits.

Despite having several commonalities with its 350 cc siblings, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is noticeably cheaper than both of them. Compared to the Honda H’ness CB350, which retails at around Rs. 2 lakh for the DLX variant, the Hunter 350 is just over Rs. 50,000 cheaper – making it an attractive deal for many customers wanting to own a retro styled motorcycle.

The Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS are sold only through the Japanese brand’s BigWing outlets while the Hunter 350 benefits from the wider reach for Royal Enfield. It derives power from a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, producing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. It can be had in three variants namely Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel. Up next, RE is expected to launch the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser while the production version of the SG650 concept may not be far away either. The new generation Bullet 350 is also under development and it could launch in the coming months.