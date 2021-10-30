Royal Enfield Himalayan Sales Up By 184% In September 2021

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the brand’s only adventure touring motorcycle currently on sale and comes packed with a 411 cc single-cylinder engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently one of the most affordable adventure touring motorcycles in the Indian market and is truly an extremely capable motorcycle for what it’s worth. Belonging to a segment that continues to expand, Royal Enfield continues to work on keeping the Himalayan up to date in order to stay around the top of the sales charts.

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield introduced a new update for the Himalayan that brought in the new Tripper navigation system to the bike’s feature list, while some visual changes were also included. The update has certainly worked in favour of the ADV motorcycle, and the sales numbers continue to grow, month in, month out.

Royal Enfield managed to sell 3,633 units of the Himalayan in the Indian market in September 2021, making it the best-selling adventure touring bike in the country. Also, the manufacturer was able to record year-on-year growth in sales of 184 per cent last month for the motorcycle.

In contrast, the homegrown manufacturer had sold 1,278 units of the bike in the same month last year. This also makes the Himalayan the only Royal Enfield motorcycle to have recorded positive YoY growth in sales in the month of September 2021, very much like the preceding month.

Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan with a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24.3 PS of power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque which is delivered between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike is built on a half-duplex split cradle frame which is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. The braking duties are taken care of by a 300 mm disc up front, along with a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard. As of now, Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan at a base price of Rs 2.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).