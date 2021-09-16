Royal Enfield Himalayan Prices Up By Rs. 20,000 In Last 1 Year

Royal Enfield currently retails the Himalayan at a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the best-selling adventure tourers in the Indian market, and while the first editions of the motorcycle that were launched in the country had a few issues, the manufacturer has updated it from time to time to address almost all of them.

However, the price has continued to increase over time as well. As of now, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.17 lakh. In contrast, the motorcycle was priced at a base price of Rs 1.91 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) at the same time last year.

This means that Royal Enfield has hiked the Himalayan’s price by almost Rs 19,000 since the last festive season. It should be noted that Royal Enfield did update the adventure touring motorcycle earlier this year, which resulted in some visual changes, introduction of a few new paint schemes as well as the addition of the new Tripper Navigation system that was first seen on the Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan draws power from a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6500 rpm as well as 32 Nm of peak torque that is delivered between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The motorcycle has been built on a half-duplex split cradle frame, and the suspension setup consists of telescopic forks up front with 200 mm travel, coupled to a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm travel. The braking duties are taken care of by a 300 mm disc up front, along with a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS (rear-wheel switchable) as standard.

As of now, Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan with a total of six paint schemes, including Granite Black, Rock Red, Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Mirage Silver. The motorcycle puts up against the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Bajaj Dominar as well as the Hero Xpulse 200.