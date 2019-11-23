Royal Enfield Himalayan Custom Flat Tracker Showcased At Rider Mania – Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan flat tracker will be used for Royal Enfield Slide School which is being inaugurated in collaboration with Big Rock MotoPark

At the opening day of the 2019 Rider Mania, where the RE enthusiasts across the country get together for a blast celebrating motorcycling culture, the leading mid-size capacity two-wheeler maker has announced the debut of its Slide School.

It is nothing but a flat-track training academy as novice and expert riders can come together and learn the art of going sideways. Flat tracking is such an established form of motorsport in the United States and Europe and we are glad that a mainstream brand is finally doing something about it in our country.

The Chennai-based brand will be using the customised Himalayan that has been turned into flat trackers “from the ground for some fun”. The inaugural Royal Enfield Slide School will be hosted at Bengaluru in association with Big Rock MotoPark.

Though the dates and venues are yet to be announced, the maiden round will be held in Bengaluru, in collaboration with Big Rock MotoPark – the professional off-road training facility founded and run by one of India’s top pro bikers, CS Santhosh.

Flat tracking beckons stamina and endurance from the rider as you would have to push the bike on a muddy surface around an oval track in anti-clockwise direction. The lack of front brake will make the flat tracking unique compared to other dirt racing categories.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan flat tracker has been built by America-based S&S Cycles that also produces performance parts for the highly popular Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is essentially a stripped-down version of the stock dual-purpose adventure tourer as it tips the weighing scale at just 164 kilograms.

Some of the highlighting changes include a high mounted exhaust system, a new sprocket system pertaining to flat tracking, lightweight carbon fibre seat and 18-inch spoked rims up front and rear. Apart from being 30 kilograms lighter than the regular Himalayan, there are no mechanical changes made as the suspension and frame remain stock.