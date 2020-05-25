Royal Enfield Himalayan Based Custom Tracker Is Simply Magnificent

Today, we feature a custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Tracker motorcycle that has been inspired by the 70s era and has been built by Indonesian architect Julian Palapa

It’s pretty common to come across some interesting retro-style custom motorcycles based on Royal Enfield models. However, what’s uncommon is to learn about Royal Enfield Himalayan-based modified models, especially those that have been done up by an architect! The motorcycle you see here, however, is a tracker based on a Royal Enfield Himalayan that has been customized by Indonesian Architect Julian Palapa.

This project has been backed by Royal Enfield Indonesia and has become Julian’s

entry in the custom motorcycle build competition by PT Distributor Motor Indonesia (DMI). The architect was initially slightly hesitant to go ahead with this project as he feared still competition from seasoned motorcycle builders from across the country. Luckily though, he decided to give it his best shot instead of dropping the project.

Using his expertise with architecture, he started with picking up three focus elements for his build – structure, function and aesthetics. However, on dismantling the motorcycle, he found that the dimensions of the motorcycle are a tad too large for his plan to be executed properly. So, he decided to reduce both the height and the wheelbase of the model by replacing the stock forks with Showa USD SFF units.

Even the stock brakes were replaced with bigger units from Nissin, which brought in twin disc brakes for the front with four-piston callipers each. The rear-end also saw the stock monoshock being replaced with an Ohlins unit and a beefier swingarm. The rear disc brake was replaced by a Brembo unit. The dual-purpose Ceat tires gave way to Shinko E805 rubber.

The front fascia of the custom Royal Enfield Himalayan features a Daymaker 5in headlight housed in a head-built fairing. Even the fuel tank is custom built and gets well-sculpted surfaces. Yet another highlight of the revised aesthetics is the custom seat. The modified motorcycle is now 40mm lower and 80mm shorter than before.

For the colour scheme of the motorcycle, Julian went ahead to conduct a public poll and based on the results, he used gold, black and silver. Commenting on his creation, the architect said,“The presence of .02View is not to compete. Not to show who is superior. I only present a new, personal perspective from an architect, in modifying motorcycles.”