Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Adventure Edition’ Announced For The UK

The limited-run Adventure Edition variant of the Royal Enfield Himalayan costs GBP 400 (INR 39,360) more than the regular motorcycle

The adventure tourer motorcycle space in India is gaining popularity by the day, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan is certainly one of the most capable mass-market motorcycles in this range. However, India is not the only country where Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan, since it is shipped to many other countries as well.

One popular market for the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the United Kingdom, for which the manufacturer has now announced an all-new special edition variant, called the ‘Adventure Edition’. This special variant comes equipped with a range of accessories from factory, which makes it adventure-ready from day one.

For the Adventure Edition, Royal Enfield has partnered with the UK distributor Moto GB. Some of the accessories included with this special edition are pannier mounts, along with black aluminium panniers, hand guards, as well as a black crash guard.

The Adventure kit costs GBP 400 (INR 39,360) additionally over the regular Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is currently priced at GBP 4,399 (INR 4.33 lakh) for Granite, Sleet and Snow colour options, and GBP 4,499 (INR 4.43 lakh) for Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red paint schemes.

Powering the adventure-ready motorcycle is a 411 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that develops 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6500 rpm, along with 32 Nm of peak torque, which is available between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike has been built on a half-duplex split cradle frame, and the suspension setup consists of telescopic forks up front with 200 mm travel, coupled to a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm travel. The bike comes equipped with a 300 mm disc brake up front, and a 240 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard, while the rear-wheel ABS can be disengaged with the help of a switch.

In the Indian market, Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh for the Granite Black and Snow White colours, Rs 1.94 lakh for Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey, and Rs 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for Lake Blue as well as Rock Red.