Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spy Shots Out – To Get Several New Features

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is expected to debut in the second half of 2025 and it will be equipped with a brand new 750 cc twin engine

The much-awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has finally been spotted undergoing tests in Southern Europe, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what’s to come. The test mule hints at the motorcycle being almost production-ready, adorned with sensors for further testing. The design carries a new front cowl that should provide good sealing in different riding conditions.

A significant departure from its predecessors, the Himalayan 750 features a new chassis with a linked monoshock rear suspension. Its suspension system also includes fully adjustable inverted forks at the front, although it’s uncertain if they’ll make it to the final production model. The bike also rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination.

The braking hardware comprises dual discs at the front end equipped with Bybre callipers – arguably the most advanced braking system seen on a Royal Enfield so far. The seating arrangement enhances comfort, offering a low and wide rider seat and a stepped pillion seat which should be suitable for long journeys.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming 650-750 cc Royal Enfield Motorcycles In India

Additionally, the upswept exhaust system, bash plate, touring accessory mounts and redesigned headers contribute to its adventure-focused design. The oil cooler’s new placement is another update that should not be left unnoticed. Powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will be a new and more powerful parallel-twin engine compared to the existing 650 cc unit.

We do expect it to produce in the upwards of 50 hp and 55+ Nm of peak torque, and the powertrain will be paired with a six-speed transmission. Its fuel tank size appears to be large and the instrumentation has also been updated to a modern TFT display complete with features like a gear position indicator, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Introduce 3 New Bikes Next Month In India

The bike retains the integrated rear lights and indicators seen on the Himalayan 450. As Royal Enfield moves closer to the Himalayan 750’s official launch, more details are expected to be revealed in the second half of 2025. RE already has a host of new models waiting in the pipeline as the Scram 440 and Classic 650 Twin will be launched in the coming weeks in India.

Source