Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Launch Soon – What We Know So Far

Discover the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in our comprehensive preview ahead of its launch early next month

The highly-anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, set to be launched in November this year, is generating immense excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts. This new iteration is expected to redefine the adventure bike segment with a host of upgrades and innovations. This adventure bike aims to set new standards in the segment with its powerful engine, advanced features, and competitive pricing.

As the launch date approaches, the anticipation for test rides and reviews is reaching a fever pitch, and this model may well change the landscape of adventure motorcycling. We’ve gathered the latest details to provide a comprehensive preview of what to expect.

Power and Performance

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be, as the name suggests, powered by an entirely new 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, a first for the brand. This motor is anticipated to produce 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm, with peak torque expected to hover around 40 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with a four-valve head and DOHC setup, promising tractable performance.

Frame and Suspension

The bike features a robust steel trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. Up front, it sports a pair of upside-down forks and a monoshock with preload adjustability at the rear. With an expected suspension travel of around 220 mm in the front and over 200 mm in the rear, the Himalayan 452 promises excellent off-road capability and handling on rough terrains.

Wheel Options

Retaining its iconic 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with wire-spoke rims and tube-type tires, the Himalayan 452 offers riders a classic adventure biking experience. Additionally, Royal Enfield’s “Make It Yours” customization program is expected to offer optional cross-spoke rims with tubeless tires for those seeking personalized configurations. The latter may take a while to make it to the market though.

Design and Features

Leaked images reveal the bike’s distinctive look with four dual-tone colour options: Yellow-Black, Grey-Red, Grey-Blue, and Kamet White. The motorcycle boasts a fully digital instrument cluster split into upper and lower sections, offering navigation and essential ride-related information. The overall design feels like an evolution of the current Himalayan, with a modern twist.

Price and Launch

The expected ex-showroom base price is around Rs. 2.50 to 2.60 lakh, with the possibility of going up to Rs. 3 lakh with optional accessories like tubeless tires. The Indian market launch is set for November 7, 2023, and the Himalayan 452 is poised to compete with models like the Yezdi Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure, and BMW G 310 GS.