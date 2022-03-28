Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied Testing For The First Time

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to launch sometime next year and will more likely take on the KTM 390 Adventure

Royal Enfield has a number of new launches up its sleeves and over the next few years, its adventure motorcycling range will also be expanded. Going by the speculations, the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on the flagship Himalayan 650 as well as the Himalayan 450, which will be slotted above the existing 411 cc Himalayan adv.

Adding more fuel to the fire, a test mule of what looks like the Himalayan 450 has been spotted testing for the first time and is in its initial stages of development. Only a few weeks ago, RE introduced the Himalayan-based Scram 411. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to go on sale sometime next year to take on the KTM’s 390 Adventure.

The Himalayan 450 is more of a hardcore off-roader with a high-seat front fender beak, tall windscreen and beefy upside-down front forks that could be sourced from the upcoming Super Meteor 650 with a different alignment. It rides on a 21-inch spoked front wheel and the rear could be of 17-inchers while the relaxed tall set handlebar positioning can also be seen.

The instrument cluster is in a pretty odd position and we can expect the switchgear to be shared with the 650 Twins. The equipment list will supposedly comprise a Tripper Navigation system, hazard lamp switch, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, assist and slipper clutch as standard, monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability, etc.

The spy image also shows the presence of a top box, which could be offered as an accessory, middle-set rider’s footpegs, jerry can racks, blackened engine area, and a side-mounted exhaust system. It will more likely be powered by a new single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing around 40 bhp maximum power and it will be tuned for strong low- and mid-range.

The powertrain will likely be linked with a six-speed transmission with closed gear ratios for better traction off the beaten path and the test prototype indicates that it has tall seat height and possibly high ground clearance. Underpinned by a new trellis frame, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is believed to have a lowered kerb weight compared to the heavy half-duplex split cradle frame used in the existing Himalayan.

With a long travel and hopefully adjustable suspension setup, comfortable ergonomics and a more sprightly engine, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be a game-changer for the retro motorcycle manufacturer in India as well as international markets. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spy Image Source: D’lan