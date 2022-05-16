Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Official Launch Likely In Early 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to feature a brand new 450 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of producing 40 bhp and 45 Nm

It is no secret that Royal Enfield has been working on a slew of new motorcycles for India as well as international markets. In the last few weeks, RE has been spotted testing an all-new adventure tourer, which is believed to carry a new 450 cc engine. It is a radical departure to what we have seen from RE as the Himalayan’s range was initially expected to spawn only a 650 cc version.

While the Himalayan 650 is also said to be in development, the Himalayan 450 could be the one heading to showrooms first as the spy shots have shown near production-ready prototypes. The Chennai-based manufacturer has been well received in the overseas markets courtesy of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan 411 and the new 350 cc range comprising the Meteor and Classic.

Royal Enfield will more likely introduce the Himalayan 450 in the early parts of next year and the chances of it being pitted directly against KTM 390 Adventure are high. It is based on a brand new platform and most of the body panels appear to be developed specifically for this dual-purpose adventure tourer as well.

Upon arrival, the Himalayan 450 could be competitively priced too and it looks like a more hardcore off-roader compared to the existing Himalayan. Some of the highlights of the upcoming motorcycle are an upright handlebar, split single-piece seat, dual-purpose tyres, rear luggage rack, a large fuel tank, USD front forks, wire-spoke wheels, front beak, tall windscreen, LED lighting system and possible a large-sized digital instrument console.

The 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine with BSVI compliance is developed from scratch and the short-stroke motor is expected to generate a maximum power output of around 40 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and just like the 650 Twins, a slipper clutch as well as dual-channel ABS could be standard.

To appeal to the domestic and global markets, RE is also developing a 650 cc cruiser, a 650 cc classic themed motorcycle and a 650 cc bobber while a naked scrambler styled 450 cc could also be in the works. In addition, the Hunter 350, single-seater Classic 350 and next-gen Bullet 350 will also likely join the fray.