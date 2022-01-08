Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (KTM 390 Adv Rival) In The Development

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will reportedly go on sale next year in India and it will be powered by a new single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine

According to a recent report that emerged on the interweb, Royal Enfield is working on a new adventure motorcycle that is based on a brand new architecture. Internally codenamed K1, the dual-purpose adventure touring machine will be the first to sit on the new platform and it will take on rivals such as KTM 390 Adventure.

The report further noted that it will be dubbed the Himalayan 450 and unlike the bigger Himalayan 650 that has been in the rumour mill for long, it will be equipped with a new single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling technology. In the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, it is said to produce a maximum power output of around 40 bhp.

Presumably, it will be paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. The report went on to say that the new powertrain is capable of developing more than 45 bhp. In the Adv though, the engine will be tuned for better low- and mid-range capability – understandably so, as it will be important for an adventure motorcycle.

As for the design, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with similar retro packed styling as the existing model. In the image, you could readily see the presence of a circular headlamp, single-piece black seat, spoked front and rear wheels, a muscular fuel tank, side-mounted exhaust system, signature high-set fender, block pattern tyres and metal frame on the fuel tank.

The 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are expected to be similar to the existing Himalayan while a dual-channel ABS system will also be on offer. Other highlights are a long travel upside-down front forks, middle set footpegs, blackened engine area, a monoshock rear suspension, high ground clearance, luggage rack, upright handlebar and so on.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will more likely go on sale in the first quarter of next year and it could carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be interesting to see if it will get any electronic aids or not like traction control. We do expect a more premium instrument console as well.