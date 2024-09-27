Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Finally Gets Tubeless Spoke Wheels In India

After a wait of nearly one year, Royal Enfield has today announced the price of the tubeless spoke wheels for the Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield introduced the Himalayan 450 late last year and it has been well received by customers. While the tubeless spoke wheels were showcased upon its debut, it was not part of the options list as the brand waited for homologation approval. After a wait of nearly one year, the Chennai-based manufacturer has today announced the prices of the tubeless spoke wheels.

The wait is worth though as a set only costs Rs. 11,000 and it can be chosen from the list of accessories. Credit where it is due as Royal Enfield also allows the existing customers to upgrade their wheels by paying Rs. 12,424 and for new buyers, it will be available across the range which comprises Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue, Kamet White and Hanle Black.

The tubeless cross-spoke wheels will be available at RE’s authorised showrooms from October 3, 2024. We would highly recommend existing owners upgrade to this setup as it is a lot safer and easier to repair. In tubeless tyres, the absence of an inner tube means there is less chance of a sudden blowout. When punctured, air escapes more slowly, giving the rider time to control the motorcycle.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 – What We Know So Far

Tubeless tyres are generally lighter than tube-type tyres, reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. This contributes to better fuel efficiency as there is less rolling resistance. They are less prone to pinching and damage caused by the tube rubbing against the tyre. This makes them more durable and less likely to fail unexpectedly.

They can be easily repaired using liquid sealants or puncture repair kits without removing the tyre from the rim. This is not only more convenient but also quicker than fixing a tube-type tyre. For an adventure tourer like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the new tubeless spoke wheels are of paramount importance due to its off-roading capabilities.

Also Read: Is Guerrilla 450 More Practical Than Himalayan 450? – Analysis

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Ceat rubber.