Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Expected Price – Launch In Just 2 Days

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 derives power from a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine kicking out 40.02 PS maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque

Royal Enfield unveiled the all-new Himalayan 450 a few weeks ago and it replaces the Himalayan 411, which will be discontinued soon. The dual-purpose adventure tourer announces a new direction for the brand as it is the first motorcycle coming out of the all-new 450 cc series and its official prices will be announced on November 24, 2023.

There is no better place to do it than the MotoVerse 2023 event in Vagator, Goa in front of the brand’s enthusiasts, customers and media. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the outgoing Himalayan 411 and it definitely gives a big bike vibe all along while retaining the signature metal tank braces and floating front fender.

The motorcycle derives power from an all-new 451.65 cc single-cylinder DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and the equipment list is loaded with many first-for-RE features.

Some of the key highlights are LED lighting all around, 43 mm upside-down front forks, linked type monoshock rear suspension (both with 200 mm wheel travel), front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, slip and assist clutch as standard, USB charging port, a wide handlebar, a split seat setup

The new circular TFT instrument console allows for turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps and the switchgear is brand new as well. The M mode can be used to switch between Eco and Performance modes and there is also a five-way joystick to run through different settings. The Himalayan 450 also has a tall transparent windscreen and the fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres.

The Scram 411 will continue to be on sale and judging by the prices of the Himalayan 411, the more premium Himalayan 450 is expected to cost around Rs. 40,000 more and thus we can expect it to have a competitive price tag of Rs. 2.65-2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with tubed Ceat tyres.