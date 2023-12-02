Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Deliveries Begin In India

The customer deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have commenced in India; available in a total of five colour schemes

Royal Enfield released the pricing for the highly anticipated second-gen Himalayan during the MotoVerse 2023 event in Goa. Priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Kaza Brown shade, this dual-purpose adventure tourer stands as a compelling option in its segment. The top-of-the-line Hanle Black colour costs Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The difference between each variant is their colours as no mechanical and feature changes have been made. The other three paintjobs available are Salte Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue and Kamet White. In contrast to its predecessor, the Himalayan 411, which has been discontinued, the Himalayan 450 boasts increased dimensions, being longer and wider.

It also features a lengthier wheelbase and a 10 mm higher ground clearance, now measuring 230 mm. The seat height spans from 805 mm to 845 mm, catering to a range of riders. In the braking department, Royal Enfield has equipped the Himalayan 450 with front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The suspension duties are handled by 43 mm upside-down front forks sourced from Showa and a linked-type monoshock at the back. The features list boasts all LED lighting, a circular TFT instrument cluster with Google Maps mirroring, two ride modes, a USB charging port, a ride-by-wire throttle, split seats, metal braces and a floating beak as in the Himalayan 411, etc.

As for the performance, the Himalayan 450 uses a new 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected four-valve Sherpa engine. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper/assist clutch as a standard fitment.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 rides on 90/90-21 front and 140/80-17 rear spoked wheels wrapped in Ceat radial rubber. The company will offer tubeless tyres as an option from next year and it will incur a significant price hike over the standard tubed tyres. A range of accessories pertaining to touring needs have been offered as well. It competes with the BMW G310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure X in the Indian market.