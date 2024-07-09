Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Two Variants Rendered Based On Leaks

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be equipped with the same 452 cc liquid-cooled engine shared with the Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is set to officially launch its first-ever 450 cc neo-retro roadster, named the Guerrilla, on July 17 in Spain. Ahead of this highly anticipated debut, the motorcycle has been leaked in its production form, revealing three paint schemes. The latest spy image has also revealed a yellow and black two-tone colour option.

Here you see the rendered video of the light matte blue and another dual-tone shade, the red and gold and they are of different variants. The former features a semi-digital instrument console similar to the Super Meteor 650 while the latter comes with a circular TFT borrowed from the Himalayan 450. These colours will be joined by a host of other paint schemes too.

Elsewhere no significant changes can be seen between the two variants. The motorcycle will have dimensions of 2,134 mm in length, 834 mm in width, and 1,115 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,491 mm. Compared to the Himalayan 450, it is 111 mm shorter in length, 18 mm narrower, 201 mm shorter in height, and has a wheelbase 19 mm shorter. Additionally, reports suggest that the Guerrilla 450 weighs 183 kg.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will feature a powerful 452 cc liquid-cooled engine, generating over 40 PS of power. This makes it twice as powerful as the Hunter 350. The engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission, and it will come equipped with a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch tubeless black alloy wheels fitted with 120-section front and 160-section rear tyres. The top-of-the-line model will feature a circular TFT instrument console with navigation capabilities. Additional features include single-piece seat, sharp LED turn signals as the Himalayan, ride modes, a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, a circular LED headlamp, and a monoshock rear suspension.

Anticipate a competitive price point of around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Guerrilla 450, positioning it to directly challenge models like the well-received Triumph Speed 400. With its packed features and capabilities, the Guerrilla 450 is expected to make a significant impact in the market upon its launch. It will sit on the modified version of the Himalayan 450’s platform.